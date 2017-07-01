Deputies, residents help wayward sea turtle

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some deputies in Broward County set aside their crime fighting duties to rescue wildlife this week.
The deputies spotted a sea turtle that had wandered onto a sidewalk.
“This turtle got a little off track and needed a pick me up,” wrote the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in a post to its Facebook page.
BCSO deputies and residents helped carry the turtle to a deputy’s pickup truck. The deputy then drove the turtle to the beach, just south of the Lauderdale by the Sea pier.
The turtle was released on the beach and made its way back into the ocean.
