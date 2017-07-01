Deputies: Pasco man killed girlfriend by stabbing her in face, neck, body

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a New Port Richey man killed his girlfriend by stabbing her on her face, neck and body, and then he stabbed himself.

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect’s mother called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on June 30 and told dispatchers that her son, Dayvon Heath, age 26, had stabbed and killed his girlfriend. She also told dispatchers that her son had told her that he stabbed himself.

Deputies responded to the New Port Richey home that Heath shared with his girlfriend, Felicia Rich.

They say when they arrived, they found Heath holding Rich, who was deceased. Deputies say Rich was covered in blood and had multiple puncture wounds to her face.

Deputies say there was a knife near Heath, who also had a puncture wound on his neck.

Heath was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. He was charged with murder in the first degree.

