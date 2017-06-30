WATCH: St. Pete police seek help identifying burglar who wears socks on hands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are asking for help identifying a burglar who wears socks on his hands.
Detectives released video of the thief that shows him wearing white socks on his hands as he rummages through a home on 15th Street North looking for things to steal.
The burglar made off with a bicycle and electronics.
If you think you know him, or have any information about this burglary, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 and mention report# 2017-030781.
