WATCH: St. Pete police seek help identifying burglar who wears socks on hands

WFLA Web Staff Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are asking for help identifying a burglar who wears socks on his hands.

Detectives released video of the thief that shows him wearing white socks on his hands as he rummages through a home on 15th Street North looking for things to steal.

The burglar made off with a bicycle and electronics.

If you think you know him, or have any information about this burglary, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 and mention report# 2017-030781.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s