This dad perfectly sums up parenting in 140 characters or less

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “My sons consider ‘It’s bedtime’ my first offer in the negotiation process.”

Can you relate, parents? A lot of people can, and that’s what Robert Knop says it’s one of his most popular ‘Dad’ tweets.

“You’d put them to bed, they’d need water, put back to bed, they’d have to pee. Want a hug, going, going, going,” he laughs.

Robert started tweeting the memorable things his now 7-year-old twins say and do several years ago as an online journal of sorts, committing to sharing one moment a day for his friends and family.

He says, “Time goes by so fast when the kids are young, especially, that you miss so many things. They do and say so many cute and crazy things that I wanted to capture those moments before they escape my mind.”

He says he always keeps a notebook nearby, jotting those moments down, then tweeting them. But, it wasn’t his family that read his tweets. In fact, he says, his parents gave up on Twitter after having to log in every time! But, a lot of other people started reading those moments, and Robert was launched into ‘Daddy Blogger’ fame, featured by Parents Magazine, the Huffington Post, Mashable, BuzzFeed, for mastering the art of tweeting about parenting.

“You’re at Target and your kids have a meltdown. You’re going to McDonald’s for the third time in a week. Or your kids suddenly have to poop at the most inopportune moments; for my kids it’s the freeway in bumper-to-bumper traffic.”

And while his kids are truly the stars, Robert protects their identities by not posting pictures of his faces, and leaving their names out of the tweets. He says he lets the darnedest things his boys say speak for themselves.

“I don’t see myself as funny, I’m more of a stenographer,” he says, adding, “I think my kids are the funny ones.”

Robert says he requests his archives from Twitter occasionally, and reads over the tweets while laughing and crying. And each Christmas, he shares his favorites on the back of the family’s holiday photo. He says it’s been a dream of his to publish children’s books with his wife, and thinks perhaps the online attention might one day open the door to doing that.

Follow along with Robert’s adventures in “dad-ing” here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES