Victims identified after explosion at TECO’s Big Bend Power Plant

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The names of the victims from Thursday’s explosion at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Plant were released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. All next of kin were notified.

Christopher Irvin (Deceased) age 40, of Tampa

Michael McCort (Deceased) age 60, of Riverview

Gary Marine Jr. (life-threatening injuries) age 32, of Tampa

Antonio Navarrete (life-threatening injuries) age 21, of Wimauma

Frank Lee Jones (life-threatening injuries) age 55, of Tampa

Armando J Perez (life-threatening injuries) age 56, of Wimauma

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of everyone who was touched by this incident,” said Gordon Gillete, president and CEO of Tampa Electric.

One man killed was a contractor and the other was an employee. The four burned were all contractors.

TECO and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working together to investigate what happened at the Big Bend Power Plant in Apollo Beach.

OSHA responds when there are work-related deaths or hospitalizations. The Hillsborough County Emergency Management reported that the explosion was caused by molten slate. A TECO spokeswoman said the workers were performing routine maintenance on a slag tank, which houses coal waste after it’s burned. Slag is a glass-like product that’s formed when coal mixes with water.

The hot-molten slag actually came out of a blockage in a tank at Big Bend Unit 2 and created the incident. There was vast quantity of slag on the floor.

The OSHA inspectors on Friday were going over a long list of safety and health standards to see whether TECO may have violated standards that could have led to the incident.

“It’s the employer’s responsibility to provide a safe and helpful workplace,” said OSHA spokesperson Michael ’Aquino.

Right now OSHA still has an open investigation, looking into a chemical exposure incident that happened at the plant on May 24. That incident involved the release of Anhydrous ammonia that caused four employees to be hospitalized.

This investigation is expected to take several weeks.

