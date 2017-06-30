St. Pete officer arrested for soliciting prostitute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg police officer was arrested Friday morning by an undercover officer conducting a prostitution sting.

The police department says 46-year-old Officer Reginald Mitchell was seen picking up a known prostitute on 34th Street North in his personal car on his day off.

Mitchell is now facing a misdemeanor charge and was given a notice to appear in court. He has also been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Mitchell became a police officer with St. Petersburg in 1995, and was most recently working as a recruiter for the department.

Amanda McLaughlin, 32, was also arrested. She is facing a felony prostitution charge because she has prior convictions.

