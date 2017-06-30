Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: June 19 to June 24

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed nine Tampa Bay eateries from June 19 to June 24, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Rodeway Inn and Suites at 4645 Socrum Loop Rd. in Lakeland

June 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 4 violations

There was damage to a wall in the coffee area.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: 3 moist rodent droppings under the 2-compartment sink, 5 droppings on the side of an unused ice machine, 5 droppings in the unused bar area.

Whole fruit displayed for self-service was not wrapped and no utensils were provided.

June 21, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Garibaldi’s Restaurant at 1235 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

June 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 37 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: Pico 48°F, shredded cheese 49°F and cut lettuce 53°F.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken and raw steak was stored over ready to eat salsa.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 6 live roaches were in the gasket of reach-in cooler, 1 live roach was under a prep table, 1 live roach was on the floor by the server’s station.

Roach excrement and/or droppings were present along gaskets of a reach-in cooler and around doors of cabinets. One roach casing was found under the hand-washing sink in the kitchen.

Cutting board(s) were stained or soiled.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 2 dead roaches were under a prep table, 3 dead roaches were under the hand-washing sink, 3 dead roaches were in the gasket of a reach-in cooler, 3 dead roaches were in the oven, 1 dead roach was in the gasket of the chest freezer, 2 dead roaches were under the bar counter, 2 dead roaches were under the bar 3-compartment sink and 1 dead roach was on the floor by the server’s station.

The wall by the hand-wash sink in the kitchen was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

June 21, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 10 violations

China Yuan Restaurant at 8502 N. Armenia Ave. A1 in Tampa

June 21, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 33 violations

An employee went from the 3-compartment sink to the cook’s line without first washing their hands.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food and cutting peppers with their bare hands.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: cooked onions sauce 73°f, fresh garlic in oil 71°f, raw beef 32-63°f, taro dumpling 47°f, cooked taro 47°f, cooked noodles 47-48°f, raw shell eggs 48°f, cooked chicken 48°f, raw chicken 47°f and cooked beef 44-45°f.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from ready-to-eat peas.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches were on the cook’s line by the woks, 5 live roaches were on wheels and on the floor under the woks, 3 live roaches were by the fryer oil boxes, 24 live roaches were on wheels of the reach-in cooler and 4 live roaches were by the motor of the reach-in cooler.

June 22, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 12 violations

River Ratz at 29295 Lake Lindsey Rd. in Nobleton

June 21, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 23 violations

One can of marinara and one can of northern beans was dented and rusted.

A Stop Sale Order was issued for 4 heads of lettuce that were found with mold-like growth.

Raw eggs were stored improperly over raw shrimp

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 100 dry rodent droppings were under the hot well, 12 dry rodent droppings were found by the left of the tall stand-up cooler, 13 soft and moist rodent droppings were in a brown liquid (with a urine odor) in a muffin tin, 5 soft and moist rodent droppings were found under the hot well, 2 soft and moist rodent droppings were by a water heater, 3 soft and moist rodent droppings were found on the right side of the tall stand-up cooler and 3 soft rodent droppings were found to the right of the tall stand-up cooler.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to food not being in a wholesome and sound condition.

June 22, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

Denny’s at 5603 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

June 22, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 41 violations

Dishwasher handled soiled dishes and utensils and then handled clean dishes and utensils without washing their hands.

An employee washed their hands with cold water because the establishment has no hot water.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area and food storage area.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: this included cooked onions and peppers 58°F, chorizo 56°F, sausage 57°F, eggs 48-57°F, milk 48°F, cheese cake 47°F, cut lettuce 47°F and shredded cheese 47°F.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Cut lettuce and shredded cheese was exposed to leaking water from the ceiling.

The server’s station wall was soiled with accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust.

June 22, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 18 violations

Buccaneer Square Bingo at 8625 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

June 22, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 18 violations

Sewage/wastewater was backing up near the 3-compartment sink in the middle of the kitchen.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and then held more than 24 hours without properly being date marked.

Objectionable odor from the floor drain sewage back up was in the establishment.

Employees were smoking inside the building in a booth next to the kitchen and two customers were smoking in the seating area.

Standing water or very slow draining water was present in the hand-washing sink, 3-compartment sink, and mop sink.

June 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

Garibaldi’s Restaurant at 1235 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

June 22, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 28 violations

Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included shredded cheese 49°F and chorizo 50°F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 on the prep table, 1 near the hand-wash sink on the cook’s line, 5 were above the paper towel holder on the line, 1 was on the wall behind reach-in cooler, 1 was behind the microwave and 1 was in the dining room.

Roach excrement and droppings were found behind the microwave and the reach in freezer gasket.

Dead roaches were found on premises: 1 was in a vent near a hand-washing sink, 2 were next to the server’s station and 1 was dead at the bar.

An objectionable odor was in the establishment.

Standing water was observed in the bottom of the reach-in cooler.

June 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

Taqueria Original La Guadalupe Corp at 2297 Fletcher Trailer Park in Haines City

June 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 12 violations

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only was present in establishment.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 roach on the ceiling in the mobile unit, 2 on the wall above and under the prep table, 1 near the service window and 1 on the side of the stove.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

June 24, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

Hungry Howies Pizza & Subs at 14916 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

June 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 9 violations

Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in the establishment.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found: 5 live roaches were under the front cashier counter.

The hand-wash sink was not accessible for employee use due to a dough cutter being stored in the sink.

Approximately 12 dead roaches were found on premises by the back reach-in freezer.

Vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, and mold-like substance.

June 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with one violation

