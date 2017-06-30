Rays rally in 9th, use Souza HR in 10th to beat Orioles 6-4

Tampa Bay Rays’ Steven Souza Jr., left, greets teammate Wilson Ramos at home plate after scoring on Ramos’ two-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tying single in the ninth inning and Steven Souza followed with a three-run homer in the 10th to carry the Tampa Bay Rays past the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Friday night.

Hechavarria went 4 for 4 and Wilson Ramos hit his first homer with the Rays. They had nobody on with two outs in the ninth before rallying from a 3-2 deficit against closer Brad Brach.

After issuing a two-out walk to pinch-hitter Shane Peterson, Brach committed a balk and threw a wild pitch Hechavarria singled to left. It was the fourth blown save for Brach, who’s filling in for the injured Zach Britton.

In the 10th, Darren O’Day (1-2) issued two walks, the second one intentionally, before Souza went deep.

Jumbo Diaz (1-3) worked the ninth and Alex Colome gave up a homer to Mark Trumbo in the 10th but got three outs for his 21st save.

