Pregnant woman struck by lightning in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A 9-month-pregnant woman was struck by lightning during a storm in Fort Myers Thursday afternoon.

She was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital from a gated community near Colonial Country Club. Police said she was on a street when she was hit. There was no immediate word on her condition.

The woman’s name was not released.

Tampa-based National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said there have been three fatal lightning strikes in the U.S. so far this year, including two in Florida.

