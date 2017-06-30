Polk Co firefighter pleas to keep man who bit off chunk of his arm in jail

Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County firefighter still recovering after a man bit off a chunk out of his arm, must plea to a judge to keep his attacker behind bars.

Polk Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kevin Shireman has undergone three surgeries, 63 staples, two weeks in the hospital, six weeks of physical therapy, and has more recovery to go.

It happened after Shireman responded to a car accident off Thornhill Road at Moonlite Pass on April 28.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the man, Breonski Gardner had crashed his car into a fence. When first responders arrived, he became combative. As several deputies and first responders tried to restrain Gardner, he made several attempts to bite their arms and fingers.

They used their tasers, but Gardner kept struggling, even after being handcuffed.

Deputies tell us, Gardner bit Shireman’s arm twice, the second time taking huge chunk out of his arm and ripping the skin from his elbow to his wrist.

Weeks after the incident, Gardner is requesting to have his bond reduced so he can get out of jail.

He is facing several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and making threats a public servant or their family.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office added a charge of attempted escape to Gardner. They say he attempted to escape from custody at the hospital when they took him in to be checked out.

There is currently no bond on the attempted escape charge. The total bond for the other charges $129,000.

