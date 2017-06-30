Police: Venus Williams at fault in deadly Florida car crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was at fault in a car crash earlier this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report Thursday saying Williams was at fault in a June 9 crash that injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later.

The report says Williams was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV when witnesses say she ran a red light into the path of a sedan driven by Barson’s wife, Linda.

Barson’s wife survived the crash.

Maj. Paul Rogers says the crash remains under investigation.

Williams has not been cited or charged. Williams’ attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

He said the light was green when she entered the intersection.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

