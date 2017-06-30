Pasco deputies investigate fatal stabbing

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a stabbing in New Port Richey.
Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Green Key Road Road around 7:40 p.m.
Responding deputies found one person, the victim, dead when they got to the scene. They say the suspect had a self-inflicted knife wound.
Investigators believe the two people knew each other.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- LIST: New Florida state laws take effect July 1
- Police: Venus Williams at fault in deadly Florida car crash
- 2 dead, 4 seriously injured after industrial incident at TECO’s Big Bend power plant
- Pregnant woman plows SUV into man suspected of stealing her purse
- Potentially lethal parasite found in Hillsborough County
- Deputies: Man exposed his genitals to girl, 8, at Tampa dental office
- One rabid cat, 7 victims treated in Hillsborough County
- Pinellas Co. deputy fired after joking about shooting someone on social media