Pasco deputies investigate fatal stabbing

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a stabbing in New Port Richey.

Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Green Key Road Road around 7:40 p.m.

Responding deputies found one person, the victim, dead when they got to the scene. They say the suspect had a self-inflicted knife wound.

Investigators believe the two people knew each other.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

