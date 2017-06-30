Mother arrested for leaving 1-year-old in car outside Clearwater Courthouse

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Kenneth City mother has been arrested for leaving her one-year-old son in the car while she went into the Clearwater Courthouse to pay a ticket.

Antwynett Lane, 28, is now facing a child neglect charge.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a courthouse employee around noon Friday about a child left alone in a car.

Responding deputies found the one-year-old sleeping in a locked car. They say the windows were rolled up, the engine was running and the air conditioning was on.

One of the car’s vent windows was missing and covered in tape. Deputies were able to get in through the missing window and get the child, who was okay.

Lane returned to her car not long after, and admitted she left the child in the car on purpose because she was running late.

Deputies say the child was left alone for about fifteen minutes.

