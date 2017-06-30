Missing child alert issued for 7-year-old Jacksonville Beach boy

Published:

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy from Jacksonville Beach.

Authorities say Luke Gjelaj is just over 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He may be with 39-year-old Marla D’Andrea. The pair could be traveling in gray 2015 Hyundai Accent with Florida tag GZAW55.

If you see them, police say you should not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

