Man charged with DUI after trying to drive up stairs at Lake Mirror Promenade

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Lakeland Police)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested and charged Friday with DUI after trying to drive up the steps near the Lake Mirror Promenade.

Lakeland police said the Derek Whiting, 25, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta west on East Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. when he left the roadway and went onto the sidewalk. He struck a concrete sphere at the entrance to the promenade.

Officers said Whiting then traveled down the and west around the lake on the walking path, past the loggia to the steps. The first responding officer saw debris saw Whiting attempting to drive his Jetta up the stairs.

Whiting was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, DUI with Property damage and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

He was given a Breathalyzer test which revealed a blood alcohol level of .188.

Driving under the influence (DUI) is defined as operating a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, a chemical substance, or a controlled substance.

Whiting was taken to the Polk County Jail.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s