Man charged with DUI after trying to drive up stairs at Lake Mirror Promenade

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested and charged Friday with DUI after trying to drive up the steps near the Lake Mirror Promenade.

Lakeland police said the Derek Whiting, 25, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta west on East Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. when he left the roadway and went onto the sidewalk. He struck a concrete sphere at the entrance to the promenade.

Officers said Whiting then traveled down the and west around the lake on the walking path, past the loggia to the steps. The first responding officer saw debris saw Whiting attempting to drive his Jetta up the stairs.

Whiting was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, DUI with Property damage and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

He was given a Breathalyzer test which revealed a blood alcohol level of .188.

Driving under the influence (DUI) is defined as operating a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, a chemical substance, or a controlled substance.

Whiting was taken to the Polk County Jail.

