Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) — There are many options to choose from in the Tampa Bay area if you’re looking for a Fourth of July celebration to attend.

Hillsborough County

Tampa

Light Up Tampa Bay Festival, Channelside Bay Plaza – 615 Channelside Dr.

The waterfront area opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. There will be live music and other family entertainment.

July 4 Fireworks Celebration at the Florida Aquarium.

Watch the downtown Tampa fireworks at the Florida Aquarium. Admission required.

Plant City

Plant City Stadium – 1810 East Park Road

The event starts at 6 p.m., and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m. (cost: $5 per car) There will be face painting, balloon art, games, a rock wall, a bungee jumper and live music.

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg 4th of July

Downtown around 9 p.m. The fireworks display is visible all along the St. Petersburg waterfront with prime viewing from Vinoy, Albert Whitted, North Straub, Spa Beach and South Straub Parks, which are all on Bayshore Drive.

Clearwater

Clearwater Celebrates America

At Coachman Park – 301 Drew St., Gates open at 4 p.m. The fireworks will begin between 9-9:30 p.m.

Safety Harbor

Safety Harbor 4th of July Parade and Fireworks for Safety Harbor’s 100th birthday

Wear your red, white and blue, for the old-fashioned parade which begins at 10 am, fireworks begin at 9 p.m. downtown. Viewing at the marina or Waterfront Park.

Dunedin

Free Hometown USA Celebration at the Ballpark on July 3 in Dunedin. Dunedin Blue Jays take on the Daytona Tortugas. Fireworks after the game.

Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs Fourth of July Patriotic Picnic in the Park and Fireworks

10-2 at Craig Park (Tarpon Avenue at Springs Boulevard), fireworks after sunset, best viewing at Howard Park Beach

Polk County

Lakeland

Red, White and Kaboom, Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade

121 S. Lake Ave. The event is July 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. There will be live music and dancing. Note: The event is free but attendees are asked to bring at least one can of food.

Haines City

Thunder on the Ridge, Lake Eva Park

555 Ledwith Ave. Concert begins at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. There will be arts, crafts, food and a beer garden.

Winter Haven

Legoland Knight Lights

Fireworks show over Lake Eloise. Park admission required.

Pasco County

Dade City

Sparklebration

Pasco County Fairgrounds – 36722 State Rte 52. The event starts at 4 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 13 and up. Parking: $5

Hernando County

Brooksville

4th of July Parade

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:00 am High Point Community, Cortez Blvd. and High Point Blvd.

Sarasota County

Venice

4th of July Fireworks

The fireworks will be shot from South Jetty. After sunset, you’ll be able to see them from the beaches in Venice and Nokomis.

Sarasota

Fireworks Spectacular Over Sarasota Bay

Bayfront Park and Island Park – 1 Marina Plaza

Nathan Benderson Park Fireworks Festival

Saturday July 3, 5-9:30 pm.

Manatee County

Palmetto

4th of July Bash

The Oak Ridge Boys will headline the city’s annual 4th of July bash at 7 p.m. at historic Sutton Park in downtown Palmetto. Each year, the city puts on a free concert featuring a big-name act along with a host of other family-friendly activities leading up to the Green Bridge fireworks display.