Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) — There are many options to choose from in the Tampa Bay area if you’re looking for a Fourth of July celebration to attend.
Hillsborough County
Tampa
Light Up Tampa Bay Festival, Channelside Bay Plaza – 615 Channelside Dr.
The waterfront area opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. There will be live music and other family entertainment.
July 4 Fireworks Celebration at the Florida Aquarium.
Watch the downtown Tampa fireworks at the Florida Aquarium. Admission required.
Plant City
Plant City Stadium – 1810 East Park Road
The event starts at 6 p.m., and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m. (cost: $5 per car) There will be face painting, balloon art, games, a rock wall, a bungee jumper and live music.
Pinellas County
St. Petersburg
Downtown around 9 p.m. The fireworks display is visible all along the St. Petersburg waterfront with prime viewing from Vinoy, Albert Whitted, North Straub, Spa Beach and South Straub Parks, which are all on Bayshore Drive.
Clearwater
At Coachman Park – 301 Drew St., Gates open at 4 p.m. The fireworks will begin between 9-9:30 p.m.
Safety Harbor
Safety Harbor 4th of July Parade and Fireworks for Safety Harbor’s 100th birthday
Wear your red, white and blue, for the old-fashioned parade which begins at 10 am, fireworks begin at 9 p.m. downtown. Viewing at the marina or Waterfront Park.
Dunedin
Free Hometown USA Celebration at the Ballpark on July 3 in Dunedin. Dunedin Blue Jays take on the Daytona Tortugas. Fireworks after the game.
Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs Fourth of July Patriotic Picnic in the Park and Fireworks
10-2 at Craig Park (Tarpon Avenue at Springs Boulevard), fireworks after sunset, best viewing at Howard Park Beach
Polk County
Lakeland
Red, White and Kaboom, Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade
121 S. Lake Ave. The event is July 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. There will be live music and dancing. Note: The event is free but attendees are asked to bring at least one can of food.
Haines City
Thunder on the Ridge, Lake Eva Park
555 Ledwith Ave. Concert begins at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. There will be arts, crafts, food and a beer garden.
Winter Haven
Fireworks show over Lake Eloise. Park admission required.
Pasco County
Dade City
Pasco County Fairgrounds – 36722 State Rte 52. The event starts at 4 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 13 and up. Parking: $5
Hernando County
Brooksville
Tuesday, July 4th at 9:00 am High Point Community, Cortez Blvd. and High Point Blvd.
Sarasota County
Venice
4th of July Fireworks
The fireworks will be shot from South Jetty. After sunset, you’ll be able to see them from the beaches in Venice and Nokomis.
Sarasota
Fireworks Spectacular Over Sarasota Bay
Bayfront Park and Island Park – 1 Marina Plaza
Nathan Benderson Park Fireworks Festival
Saturday July 3, 5-9:30 pm.
Manatee County
Palmetto
The Oak Ridge Boys will headline the city’s annual 4th of July bash at 7 p.m. at historic Sutton Park in downtown Palmetto. Each year, the city puts on a free concert featuring a big-name act along with a host of other family-friendly activities leading up to the Green Bridge fireworks display.