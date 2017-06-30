Family, 4 dogs, escape from burning home in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla.(WFLA) — A family of four is homeless after an intense fire destroyed their 6,000-square-foot home.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue received a call about a house fire at 10:27 Thursday night. When firefighters arrived at the home on Cactus Road, the back third of the house was already engulfed. The battalion chief, Jim Chastain says it continued to spread from there.

One of the back corners of the house, in particular gave firefighters trouble as it continued to flare up every time they got the flames extinguished. Those flare ups lasted for about three hours.

Because it took crews so long to fight the fire, Chastain called in for backup crews to help relieve the exhausted firefighters.

Around 4 a.m. all of the flames were extinguished.

Because so much water was sprayed on the roof, parts of the house started to collapse and no one has been allowed to enter the home.

All four people and four dogs in the home were able to escape safely. One person from the home was burned on the foot.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although at this point the chief says nothing appears to be suspicious.

