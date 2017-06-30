Family, 4 dogs, escape from burning home in Seffner

By Published: Updated:

SEFFNER, Fla.(WFLA) — A family of four is homeless after an intense fire destroyed their 6,000-square-foot home.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue received a call about a house fire at 10:27 Thursday night. When firefighters arrived at the home on Cactus Road, the back third of the house was already engulfed. The battalion chief, Jim Chastain says it continued to spread from there.

One of the back corners of the house, in particular gave firefighters trouble as it continued to flare up every time they got the flames extinguished. Those flare ups lasted for about three hours.

Because it took crews so long to fight the fire, Chastain called in for backup crews to help relieve the exhausted firefighters.

Around 4 a.m. all of the flames were extinguished.

Because so much water was sprayed on the roof, parts of the house started to collapse and no one has been allowed to enter the home.

All four people and four dogs in the home were able to escape safely. One person from the home was burned on the foot.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although at this point the chief says nothing appears to be suspicious.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s