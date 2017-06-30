Deed scam letters being sent to new Pinellas homeowners

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you get an official-looking letter in the mail offering to get you a copy of your property deed for $89, don’t fall for it.

The scam is circulating in Pinellas County and it’s a waste of money.

The con artists are going after new homeowners. The information about a sale is public, so they go through those records and send you the letter.

It’s a proud moment when you sign paperwork to buy a new home and move in, but some Pinellas homeowners are getting the letter in the mail not long after the real estate sign comes down.

Dorothea Phelps is a new homeowner, and she received it and considered responding.

The letter states $89 is the fee charged by the company to have them send you a copy of your recorded deed.

It looks legit because the company has your address, sale price and other information. But small type reveals it’s not affiliated with the county and is a solicitation.

“I hope they’re stopped. I hope it’s closed down,” Phelps said. “I hope that somebody investigates this because it’s is a scam.”

Pinellas County Circuit Court Clerk Ken Burke is very familiar with this scam.

He said, there is no reason to use the services of the company in the letter.

“Not, not at all,” he said. “Matter of fact for a person, if they have a one-page deed, it would only cost three dollars.”

That means the company behind the letter, County Records Office, makes $86 every time somebody falls for it.

At the clerk’s office, it’s much cheaper. Or even better, you can go the clerk’s website in the county where you live, look up your deed and print out an unofficial one for free.

“It’s a rip-off,” said Burke.

“Rip it up,” Phelps said. “100 percent.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s