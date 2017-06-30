Bear steals peanut butter from van

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WFLA) — A black bear in Tennessee was caught on camera enjoying a stolen snack this week.

Two workers at a construction site in Gatlinburg saw a black bear climb into their van and steal a jar of peanut butter on Monday.

The two men said the bear then got out of the van and decided to lay in the grass and enjoy his treat.

Once he was done, he moved along and left the jar behind.

No one was hurt, but the two workers were left without a snack that afternoon.

