Bacteria advisory issued for Pasco beach

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Pasco Co. Health Dept. photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials want you to stay out of the water at one Pasco beach because of unsafe levels of bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued a Temporary Swim Advisory on Friday for Robert J. Strickland Beach, which is also known as Hudson Beach.

Water samplings were conducted and an advisory was put in effect for the beach based on marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.

If you want to visit a Pasco County beach, no advisories have been issued for Robert K. Rees Memorial Park Beach (Green Key Beach) and Anclote River Park Beach.

The next tentative sampling date is Monday, July 10, 2017.

The beach sampling report can be found here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s