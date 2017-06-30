Bacteria advisory issued for Pasco beach

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials want you to stay out of the water at one Pasco beach because of unsafe levels of bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued a Temporary Swim Advisory on Friday for Robert J. Strickland Beach, which is also known as Hudson Beach.

Water samplings were conducted and an advisory was put in effect for the beach based on marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.

If you want to visit a Pasco County beach, no advisories have been issued for Robert K. Rees Memorial Park Beach (Green Key Beach) and Anclote River Park Beach.

The next tentative sampling date is Monday, July 10, 2017.

The beach sampling report can be found here.

