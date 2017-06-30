Bacteria advisory issued for Pasco beach

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials want you to stay out of the water at one Pasco beach because of unsafe levels of bacteria.
The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued a Temporary Swim Advisory on Friday for Robert J. Strickland Beach, which is also known as Hudson Beach.
Water samplings were conducted and an advisory was put in effect for the beach based on marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
If you want to visit a Pasco County beach, no advisories have been issued for Robert K. Rees Memorial Park Beach (Green Key Beach) and Anclote River Park Beach.
The next tentative sampling date is Monday, July 10, 2017.
The beach sampling report can be found here.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- LIST: New Florida state laws take effect July 1
- Police: Venus Williams at fault in deadly Florida car crash
- 2 dead, 4 seriously injured after industrial incident at TECO’s Big Bend power plant
- Pregnant woman plows SUV into man suspected of stealing her purse
- Potentially lethal parasite found in Hillsborough County
- Deputies: Man exposed his genitals to girl, 8, at Tampa dental office
- One rabid cat, 7 victims treated in Hillsborough County
- Pinellas Co. deputy fired after joking about shooting someone on social media
- Sarasota couple arrested after blind, deaf dog found chained, covered with maggots
- VIDEO: Shark thrashes in water just feet from beachgoers in Florida