2 found dead inside Lake Wales home

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation is underway in Polk County after two adults were found dead inside a Lake Wales home Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the house in the Pedaler’s Pond manufactured homes community on Breezer Drive because neighbors hadn’t seen the residents for several days.

The man and the woman found dead were related, according to deputies. The two have not been identified yet.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

