VIDEO: Shark thrashes in water just feet from beachgoers in Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A video of sharks thrashing in the water near more than a dozen beachgoers has gone viral on Facebook.
The video was taken by an Arkansas woman, Stephanie Stevens Adcock, who was on vacation at Fort Walton Beach on Okaloosa Island in Florida.
The video shows multiple sharks swimming and thrashing around in approximately two feet of water just off the shore for about 10 minutes.
Adcock told WFLA News Channel 8 there were actually seven sharks, but she was only able to get three in the video. She said each shark was about 5 to 7 feet long.
Dozens of people can be seen gathering around the sharks. Adcock said her son’s friend was snorkeling in the water, obviously unaware of what was going on.
Her husband ran out to get the boy and both returned unharmed.
Adcock said in her Facebook post that she was surprised the woman who was splashing the sharks didn’t get bit.
The video has been shared more than 36,000 times and has over 9,000 comments as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
Check out the photos below.
Sharks seen thrashing in water just feet from beachgoers in Florida
Sharks seen thrashing in water just feet from beachgoers in Florida x
Latest Galleries
-
Tampa Native Erin Andrews ties the knot
-
Tampa Native Erin Andrews ties the knot
-
Tampa Native Erin Andrews ties the knot
-
Horse trailer involved in crash
-
Hate symbols painted onto Riverview church
-
Havana, Cuba
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Uber now allows users to request a ride for others
- Prada ‘paper clip-shaped’ money clip sells for $185
- Elephant wanders through town in India
- WFLA News Channel 8 rescues trapped kitten from inside car
- Taco Bell launches fiesta weddings in Las Vegas
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.