VIDEO: Shark thrashes in water just feet from beachgoers in Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A video of sharks thrashing in the water near more than a dozen beachgoers has gone viral on Facebook.

The video was taken by an Arkansas woman, Stephanie Stevens Adcock, who was on vacation at Fort Walton Beach on Okaloosa Island in Florida.

The video shows multiple sharks swimming and thrashing around in approximately two feet of water just off the shore for about 10 minutes.

Adcock told WFLA News Channel 8 there were actually seven sharks, but she was only able to get three in the video. She said each shark was about 5 to 7 feet long.

Dozens of people can be seen gathering around the sharks. Adcock said her son’s friend was snorkeling in the water, obviously unaware of what was going on.

Her husband ran out to get the boy and both returned unharmed.

Adcock said in her Facebook post that she was surprised the woman who was splashing the sharks didn’t get bit.

The video has been shared more than 36,000 times and has over 9,000 comments as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Check out the photos below.

Sharks seen thrashing in water just feet from beachgoers in Florida View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Stephanie Stevens Adcock Credit: Stephanie Stevens Adcock Credit: Stephanie Stevens Adcock

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD