Uber now allows users to request a ride for others

(WFLA/CNN) — Uber is now allowing users to request rides for their loved ones.

The ride-sharing app wants to make their service accessible to everyone in the family.

The user will select whether the requested ride is for them or for someone else.

The app would then send a text message to the rider with the driver’s details and a link to track the route.

Uber hopes this will provide safe and reliable transportation to more people.

This feature launched in thirty countries, with more expected to join soon.

