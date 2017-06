MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people are injured after a burn incident at the power station on Big Bend Road, according to TECO.

The incident happened around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

The power station spans about 1,500 acres in Hillsborough County near Apollo Beach, and has four coal-fired units.

Breaking: #HCFR is currently working a major incident at the TECO plant in Apollo Beach with multiple patients; PIO en route — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) June 29, 2017

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.