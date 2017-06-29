Tampa woman scammed by man selling fake Disney tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People trying to get to the most magical place on Earth should pay attention to a scam that’s costing park-goers. A Tampa woman says she was recently scammed out of a thousand dollars after buying tickets for Disney World off of Craigslist.

Authorities say 19-year-old Branden Bullerin was using Craigslist as a platform to trick people. In January, authorities in Orlando arrested him for manufacturing and selling fake Disney tickets after he sold them to undercover officers. Police say he scammed people by telling them online and through phone conversations that he’s a Disney employee.

He served time then, and now he’s back in jail now for the same thing. Authorities say he sold a Tampa woman 13 tickets. The only problem was they were expired and not valid.

The best way to protect yourself from fake tickets is to buy them from the Walt Disney World website. Mousesavers.com recommends not buying tickets on Craigslist or eBay. They also say any low-price Disney ticket will most likely be a scam. Avoid sites that require you to pay with cash or Western Union.

Another heads up: Disney doesn’t allow ticket brokers to sell discounted one-day tickets.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES