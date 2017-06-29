Tampa celebrates Social Media Day with scavenger hunt, Gasparilla Music Festival concert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is celebrating Social Media Day with a bang, and you can join in!

Mashable launched Social Media Day in 2010 as a way to recognize and celebrate social media’s impact on global communication.

While every day is essentially Social Media Day, June 30th, 2017 marks the eighth-annual official global celebration and the seventh official event here in Tampa Bay put on by the NHIE Guys.

Twelve of Tampa’s most engaging and influential bloggers and social media influencers will ride around town in Reeves VW Beetles for a caravan scavenger hunt to spread the word about Social Media Day.

You can expect to see WFLA News Channel 8’s Social Media Reporter Lila Gross along for the ride, stopping at a handful of local spots to share snaps, photos and complete challenges leading up to the #SMDAYTampa Main Event.

Tune in Live on WFLA News Channel 8’s Facebook page to follow their journey through Tampa Bay around 2 p.m. Friday.

Then, at 6 p.m. doors will open to the public at Ferg’s Live located at 490 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

Gasparilla Music Festival Bands including, Ella Jet, Ari Chi and Pajamas will be jamming from 6-9 p.m.

Awards will be given to the best Social Media Guru in each of these categories:

Best Local Instagram Account

Best Local Blogger

Social Media Professional of the Year

Social Charity

Come join WFLA News Channel 8’s Social Media Reporter Lila Gross for some Instagram filter fun and hashtag the night away. #SMDayTampa

Get your tickets here.

