Tampa Bay Lightning to invest $6M in Ice Sports Forum

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Ice Sports Forum is getting a $6 million makeover and 18,000-square-foot addition.

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is making the investment in the team’s practice facility. The enhancements will include a new locker room, weight room, player lounge and training facilities for the team. It will feature amenities that are not currently available at Amalie Arena, including hydrotherapy facilities and a video room.  It will also include a new rink dasher system for the North Rink.

The Ice Sports Forum will also be investing $500,000 in the project.

Groundbreaking will be in September.

“The Lightning are looking forward to opening this new state-of-the-art training facility in the spring of 2018,” Vinik said.

In addition, the Lightning and the Ice Sports Forum have agreed to a 10-year lease extension, ensuring the Lightning will practice will call the ISF home through at least 2026-27.

