Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirates roll to 4-0 victory

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Thursday night.

Taillon (4-2) walked two and struck out four in his longest outing since returning from a battle with testicular cancer earlier this month, lowering his ERA to 2.97 despite allowing at least one base runner in six of the seven innings he worked. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 3 with an RBI single. The 2013 National League MVP is hitting .397 since June 1.

Chris Archer (6-5) allowed three runs in six innings, striking out five without issuing a walk for Tampa Bay, which has lost four of five.

Logan Morrison and Shane Peterson had two hits apiece for the Rays but Tampa Bay went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.

