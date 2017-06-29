Sketch released of man seen peeping, prowling in Pasco Co.

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man seen peeping into windows in the middle of the night in Holiday.

Investigators said he was seen loitering and prowling along Viking Drive last week.

He is described as white, in his late 30s with a pointy nose and scruffy face. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.  Investigators released the composite sketch, hoping someone will recognize him.

They believe he was picked up in a newer-model, dark-blue Hyundai Elantra that was seen circling the area.

If you have any information on who this is please contact our crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or leave a tip online: tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=615

