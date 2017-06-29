Sea otter pup being cared for at Vancouver Aquarium

By Published: Updated:

VANCOUVER (WFLA) — A sea otter pup found by a group of concerned citizens in Vancouver is now being cared for by an aquarium’s rescue center.

The Vancouver Aquarium says the pup is just between two and four weeks old.

Members of the public found it swimming alone in open water Sunday.

The baby is now in 24-hour care at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. They say the otter appears to be healthy, but still needs to be cared for around the clock just like his mother would do.

The aquarium says both staff members and volunteers are taking turns feeding, bathing and grooming the baby otter.

They have not picked out a name yet.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s