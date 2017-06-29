Sea otter pup being cared for at Vancouver Aquarium

VANCOUVER (WFLA) — A sea otter pup found by a group of concerned citizens in Vancouver is now being cared for by an aquarium’s rescue center.

The Vancouver Aquarium says the pup is just between two and four weeks old.

Members of the public found it swimming alone in open water Sunday.

The baby is now in 24-hour care at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. They say the otter appears to be healthy, but still needs to be cared for around the clock just like his mother would do.

The aquarium says both staff members and volunteers are taking turns feeding, bathing and grooming the baby otter.

They have not picked out a name yet.

