Rabies alert issued for Hillsborough Co after cat tests positive

TAMPA (WFLA) – A rabies alert was issued Thursday by the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County after a domestic cat tested positive for the viral disease.
The alert is for the area near Carmen Court in Tampa and includes the following area boundaries in Hillsborough County:
- Bearrs Ave, North Boundary
- Bruce B Downs Blvd, East Boundary
- E Fletcher Ave, South Boundary
- N Nebraska Ave, West Boundary
All residents of Hillsborough County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.
The health department said this is the fourth case of rabies in the county this year, the first two cases were reported in the Lutz area and the third reported in the Carrollwood area.
The rabies alert is for 60 days. The Florida Department of Health website says the rabies virus can cause a nearly 100 percent fatal illness in humans and other mammals.
