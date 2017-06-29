Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroin charged with assault

EAST BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A woman who overdosed on heroin while she was seven months pregnant has been charged with assault of an unborn child.

Kasey Dischman, 30, of Evans City, was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of aggravated assault on an unborn child, who was delivered a day after the overdose and is now on life support. She was unable to post the $500,000 bond and was sent to the Butler County jail.

Dischman had spent much of her pregnancy in the same jail for retail theft. She was released about five days before the June 23 overdose.