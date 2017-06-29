Owl rescued after getting stuck in soccer net in Mulberry

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A good Samaritan came to the rescue of an owl stuck in a soccer net in Polk County.

Randey Hubbard spotted the owl while on a bike ride Thursday morning. It was stuck in a soccer net at a park off of West Carter Road in Mulberry.

The owl would not let him get close, so Hubbard and his daughter sat with it and spent hours calling local agencies for help.

“I wanted to make sure because they were mowing and stuff around it. I wanted to make sure they didn’t push the net or anything like that. I didn’t want it to get hurt,” Randey Hubbard said.

“We got to experience it getting cut out and everything so it could be free. It was really neat to see,” Annika Hubbard said.

Two biologists nearby eventually came to the rescue and helped free the owl, and released it back into the wild.

