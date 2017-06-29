Owl rescued after getting stuck in soccer net in Mulberry

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A good Samaritan came to the rescue of an owl stuck in a soccer net in Polk County.

Randey Hubbard spotted the owl while on a bike ride Thursday morning. It was stuck in a soccer net at a park off of West Carter Road in Mulberry.

The owl would not let him get close, so Hubbard and his daughter sat with it and spent hours calling local agencies for help. 

“I wanted to make sure because they were mowing and stuff around it. I wanted to make sure they didn’t push the net or anything like that. I didn’t want it to get hurt,” Randey Hubbard said.

“We got to experience it getting cut out and everything so it could be free. It was really neat to see,” Annika Hubbard said.

Two biologists nearby eventually came to the rescue and helped free the owl, and released it back into the wild.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s