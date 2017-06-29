Lakeland officer injured while responding to shoplifting, 3 arrested

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer was injured in a car crash while trying to catch shoplifting suspects on Thursday.

Police were called to Belk on Town Center Drive in Lakeland just after 12 p.m.

Officers say three suspects were picking up merchandise and stuffing it into empty Belk bags. The merchandise included Polo and Nike brand children’s clothes, and totaled $2,711.

Police were outside the store waiting for the three suspects, but the suspects ran to their car and drove away when they saw the police cars.

One sergeant who was responding tried to catch up with the suspects to get a tag number, but his car skidded at a turn and caused him to hit a tree. Police say he has several abrasions.

The suspects eventually pulled over for police after blowing a front tire on the car.

Police arrested 24-year-old Renford Patterson, 21-year-old Archibald Green and 25-year-old Kentavia Furlow. All three are from Orlando.

