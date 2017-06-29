How to avoid buying fake tickets to Walt Disney World

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) – There are many different types of tickets and passes available for Walt Disney World, which can be confusing.

A Tampa family recently realized they had spent $1,000 for 13 fraudulent tickets when they showed up at Walt Disney World and could not get in.

So how do you make sure the tickets you buy are authentic?  One way is to buy them from the Walt Disney World website. 

MouseSavers.com recommends that you do not buy Disney tickets on Craigslist or eBay . The website says that scammers will sometimes use these sites to sell tickets and will also include fake invoices or receipts in an effort to convince people the tickets are authentic.

MouseSavers.com also says that website offering low prices on Disney tickets are often scam sites. MouseSavers.com says there are some things to watch out for:

Disney does not allow its authorized ticket dealers to use the word “Disney” in their URLs, so stay away from these sites.

Disney doesn’t allow ticket brokers to sell discounted 1-day tickets.

Avoid sites that require you to pay with cash or Western Union.

If you have questions about buying tickets to Disney World, this FAQ can help.

