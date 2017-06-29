Fugitive captured in Pinellas Park apartment attic after standoff

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A man wanted for a home invasion robbery in Miami-Dade County was caught after a standoff in Pinellas Park on Wednesday night.
Usmael Antonio Carvajal, 29, was found hiding in the rafters of an apartment along 76th Avenue, a Pinellas Park police captain said.
He was wanted for a home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade in mid-June, according to reports from the NBC station in Miami.
Investigators said Carvajal and another man broke into a home to steal money. Security video shows them kicking in the front door. Children and adults were inside the home. The homeowners were tied up. No one was hurt during the home invasion.
Pinellas Park police recently got information that Carvajal was likely in an apartment in that city.
Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, they went to serve a search warrant and a standoff began. Nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution.
Eventually, they found Carvajal inside the rafters of an apartment.
Officers had to use fire department tools to poke around to get to him, the captain said.
Carvajal will be sent back to Miami after he appears in court in Pinellas County.
Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Lakeland good Samaritan: ‘My life is tarnished’ after social media shaming
- 14 new charges against Pasco woman who got pregnant by 11-year-old boy
- Police: Woman raped by man she met on dating app Tinder in South Tampa
- Two Pasco County families in dispute over who owns dog
- St. Pete man, 36, killed, 5 injured when car slams into tree in horrific Pinellas Park crash
- Pinellas deputy resigns after racist, sexist and sexually explicit material found on phone
- Snapchat’s new ‘Snap Map’ feature has law enforcement worried
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.