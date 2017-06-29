Fugitive captured in Pinellas Park apartment attic after standoff

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A man wanted for a home invasion robbery in Miami-Dade County was caught after a standoff in Pinellas Park on Wednesday night.

Usmael Antonio Carvajal, 29, was found hiding in the rafters of an apartment along 76th Avenue, a Pinellas Park police captain said.

He was wanted for a home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade in mid-June, according to reports from the NBC station in Miami.

Investigators said Carvajal and another man broke into a home to steal money. Security video shows them kicking in the front door. Children and adults were inside the home. The homeowners were tied up. No one was hurt during the home invasion.

Pinellas Park police recently got information that Carvajal was likely in an apartment in that city.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, they went to serve a search warrant and a standoff began. Nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

Eventually, they found Carvajal inside the rafters of an apartment.

Officers had to use fire department tools to poke around to get to him, the captain said.

Carvajal will be sent back to Miami after he appears in court in Pinellas County.

