Florida man jailed for selling Tampa family fake Disney tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A 19-year-old Florida man is accused of selling 13 fraudulent Walt Disney World tickets to a Tampa family.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tells the Orlando Sentinel that Branden Bullerin posted the tickets for sale on Craigslist.

An arrest affidavit says a woman from Tampa contacted Bullerin on June 18, wanting to buy the tickets.

She met with him and bought the tickets for $1,000.

Officials say when the woman and her family arrived at the park they were told the tickets were expired.

The woman then contacted authorities.

Bullerin is charged with grand theft and possession of a fraudulent admission ticket.

He remains in jail on a $10,500 bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

