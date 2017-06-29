First Tampa to Cuba Carnival cruise leaves today

By Published:
A woman from Cuba waves Adonia leaves port in Miami, Sunday, May 1, 2016, en route to Cuba. After a half-century of waiting, passengers finally set sail on Sunday from Miami on an historic cruise to Cuba. Carnival's Cuba cruises, operating under its Fathom band, will visit the ports of Havana, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba. (Patrick Farrell/The Miami Herald via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Carnival Paradise makes its inaugural 4-day trip to Cuba out of Port Tampa Bay Thursday morning.

The ship sets sail at 11:00 a.m. Thursday and will dock in Havana.

This trip comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s newest travel restrictions to Cuba. Many wondered how his new plan would affect their travel.

While most changes appear to be minimal, the most notable is that after this first cruise, passengers will no longer be able to take individual certified tours. Instead they will have to take certified group tours. This is to prevent Americans from straying away from educational opportunities while they are in the country.

Although this is Carnival’s first trip out of Tampa to Cuba, Royal Caribbean began cruises back in April out of Port Tampa Bay.

Carnival is offering 4 and 5-day cruises. Passengers will need a passport to travel. 4-day trips start at $449. 5-day trips start at $549.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s