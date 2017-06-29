First Tampa to Cuba Carnival cruise leaves today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Carnival Paradise makes its inaugural 4-day trip to Cuba out of Port Tampa Bay Thursday morning.

The ship sets sail at 11:00 a.m. Thursday and will dock in Havana.

This trip comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s newest travel restrictions to Cuba. Many wondered how his new plan would affect their travel.

While most changes appear to be minimal, the most notable is that after this first cruise, passengers will no longer be able to take individual certified tours. Instead they will have to take certified group tours. This is to prevent Americans from straying away from educational opportunities while they are in the country.

Although this is Carnival’s first trip out of Tampa to Cuba, Royal Caribbean began cruises back in April out of Port Tampa Bay.

Carnival is offering 4 and 5-day cruises. Passengers will need a passport to travel. 4-day trips start at $449. 5-day trips start at $549.

