Deputies: Man exposed his genitals to girl, 8, at Tampa dental office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a Lutz man exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl who was alone in a room at a Tampa dentist’s office.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Christian Thomas Stark, 20, of Lutz on Wednesday at Tampa Family Health Centers on East Sligh Avenue.
The victim was sitting in a dental chair in a room watching TV.
Detectives say Stark waited until dental assistants walked away before entering the room.
He asked the girl what she was watching and when she didn’t answer he walked closer.
Stark said, “Look,” unzipped and pulled down his pants then showed the girl his penis, according to deputies.
The girl ran out of the room in fear and told the dental staff about what happened.
Deputies said the victim identified Stark as the person responsible.
He was arrested and charged with one count of Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition with bond set at $7,500.
As of Thursday morning, Stark had not been released from jail.
We’re gathering more details about this disturbing crime and will have a full report tonight at 5 on WFLA News Channel 8.
Follow Corey Davis on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Lakeland good Samaritan: ‘My life is tarnished’ after social media shaming
- 14 new charges against Pasco woman who got pregnant by 11-year-old boy
- Police: Woman raped by man she met on dating app Tinder in South Tampa
- Two Pasco County families in dispute over who owns dog
- St. Pete man, 36, killed, 5 injured when car slams into tree in horrific Pinellas Park crash
- Pinellas deputy resigns after racist, sexist and sexually explicit material found on phone
- Snapchat’s new ‘Snap Map’ feature has law enforcement worried
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.