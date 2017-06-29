Deputies: Man exposed his genitals to girl, 8, at Tampa dental office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a Lutz man exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl who was alone in a room at a Tampa dentist’s office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Christian Thomas Stark, 20, of Lutz on Wednesday at Tampa Family Health Centers on East Sligh Avenue.

The victim was sitting in a dental chair in a room watching TV.

Detectives say Stark waited until dental assistants walked away before entering the room.

He asked the girl what she was watching and when she didn’t answer he walked closer.

Stark said, “Look,” unzipped and pulled down his pants then showed the girl his penis, according to deputies.

The girl ran out of the room in fear and told the dental staff about what happened.

Deputies said the victim identified Stark as the person responsible.

He was arrested and charged with one count of Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition with bond set at $7,500.

As of Thursday morning, Stark had not been released from jail.

