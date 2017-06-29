Army specialist charged with 10 counts of child porn in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Army Specialist stationed at Fort Bragg will face child pornography charges in Polk County.

Nathan Scott Gray, age 31, is assigned to the 8th Military Information Support Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg.

He used to live in Lakeland.

Gray was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of child pornography. His arrested was on an outstanding Polk County warrant. Gray was booked into the Cumberland County Jail in Fayetteville, NC.

In February of 2017, Polk County Sheriff’s Office computer crime detectives began an investigation about the possible download of child pornography at a residence on Fairlane Drive in Lakeland. Detectives discovered Gray was visiting family in Lakeland at the time of the download.

PCSO detectives worked with Army Criminal Investigation Division members and served a search warrant and seized Gray’s computer equipment on February 8, 2017.

During a forensic investigation of Gray’s electronic devices, PCSO detectives say they found ten images and videos depicting child pornography, including images of children as young as three years-old being sexually battered by adults.

Detectives say Gray downloaded and made these files available to the public.

“This is disturbing. A man who is active in the military in a position of public trust has a secret life behind a computer. The possession and sharing of child pornography victimizes children and families we will not tolerate it in Polk County,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Gray will be extradited to the Polk County Jail at a later date.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES