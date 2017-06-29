8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 1-2

1. Tampa celebrates Social Media Day (Friday)

Join WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross on a caravan scavenger hunt through Tampa Bay and for a concert with Gasparilla Music Festival bands. Get the details

2. Fireworks at Nathan Benderson Park (Saturday)

Kick off Independence Day celebrations with a light up the sky celebration. Get the details

3. History Bike Tampa Tour (Saturday)

Join the ride and learn about Tampa’s cultural history surrounding food! Get the details

4. Issa 2Lit Pool Party (Saturday)

Don your finest red, white, and blue for this fun pool party. Get the details

5. Melons for Moolah (Sunday)

Safety Harbor mayor and commissioners challenge each other to a watermelon eating contest for local charities. Get the details

6. Treasure Kwest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Get your family, date or group of friends together for a Treasure Kwest that turns Clearwater Beach into a giant game board. Get the details

7. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Step into the enchanted world of the modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, where Patel Conservatory students bring this “tale as old as time” to life. Get the details

8. Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Get ready for some water fun! Catch races all weekend and cheer on your favorite boaters. Get the details

