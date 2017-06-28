Woman runs down neighbor twice while he mowed lawn, police say

Published:
(Source: KPRC/CNN)

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – A Texas woman is accused of running over her neighbor twice as he was mowing his lawn.

Pebble Hines, 46, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Houston police said the victim broke his hip, right shoulder and right leg.

He told investigators that he was cutting the grass when he saw Hines backing her car out of the driveway. The car was coming right toward him. Then it ran him over, turned around and ran him over a second time, KPRC reported.

Apparently the victim and Hines had dated in the past. She was convicted in 2008 for shooting him in the neck.

She is currently being held on $75,000 bond.

