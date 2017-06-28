Ways to help ease the pain of menopause

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a fact of life for women that at some point in their lives they will experience menopause.

Although it is unavoidable, it is possible to lessen the side effects of menopause, like hot flashes and mood swings, by how women eat.

“Eating foods high in protein, Calcium and Vitamin D, and including lots of fruits and vegetables in our diet is important in reducing symptoms of menopause,” said registered dietitian nutritionist, Abigail Dougherty.

Dougherty also said these types of foods are also recommended in a healthy diet, so even if you aren’t going through menopause, they can still help your health.

