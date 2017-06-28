VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Waterspout spotted near Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A waterspout could be seen in the Hudson area of Pasco County Wednesday night.
Several News Channel 8 viewers sent video and pictures they took of the spout seen around 8:30 p.m.
You can see all of the photos sent to us by viewers in the gallery below.
Waterspout seen in Hudson
Waterspout seen in Hudson x
