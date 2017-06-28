VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Waterspout spotted near Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A waterspout could be seen in the Hudson area of Pasco County Wednesday night.

Several News Channel 8 viewers sent video and pictures they took of the spout seen around 8:30 p.m.

You can see all of the photos sent to us by viewers in the gallery below.

Waterspout seen in Hudson View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo from Tish Korengel. Photo from Lisa Pupkiewicz. Photo from Keith Libby. Photo from Melissa Maurer Watkins. Photo from Keith Libby. Photo from Melissa Maurer Watkins.

