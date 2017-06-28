Two Pasco County families in dispute over who owns dog

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera video released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies retrieving a dog that is caught in the middle of a dispute between two different people who claim they are his owner.

The dog in question was taken from John Wynne, who is mentally handicapped. He says he named the dog “Petey” after adopting him from the shelter.

Wynne was walking the pit bull Monday night when a woman approached them, told Wynne it was her dog and then took it and drove off.

That woman, who only wants to be identified as Felicia, says the dog “Cash” belongs to her son.

“My dog is a part of my family,” she said. “And that’s why I couldn’t leave that day without him. I couldn’t. I could’ve gone about it a different way that day but in the moment you just don’t think. You just want to protect your family.”

The dog is now back with John and his mother. Deputies returned him on Tuesday night.

“I was elated. I was so excited,” John said. “Because you have to realize how I felt. I didn’t think I would ever see him again.”

But this is not the end of the tale. The case will now be referred to prosecutors who will have to decide who the dog belongs to and if there will be any charges filed.

Felicia tells us she may go to civil court to fight and get the dog back.

