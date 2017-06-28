Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work

Associated Press Published:
Facebook photo: Andy Mitchell and Justin Korva

ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) – A Texas man’s 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.

Andy Mitchell spotted 20-year-old Justin Korva walking to the suburban Dallas taco restaurant where he works and offered him a ride.

WDAF-TV reports Korva told Mitchell he was trying to better himself and saving up for a car.

Korva’s story inspired Mitchell and some of his friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant.

The group surprised Korva with a used Toyota Camry on Friday, and the worker’s overwhelmed reaction was caught on video by Mitchell’s wife.

Enough money was left over to pay for a year’s worth of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s