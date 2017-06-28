Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work

ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) – A Texas man’s 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.
Andy Mitchell spotted 20-year-old Justin Korva walking to the suburban Dallas taco restaurant where he works and offered him a ride.
WDAF-TV reports Korva told Mitchell he was trying to better himself and saving up for a car.
Korva’s story inspired Mitchell and some of his friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant.
The group surprised Korva with a used Toyota Camry on Friday, and the worker’s overwhelmed reaction was caught on video by Mitchell’s wife.
Enough money was left over to pay for a year’s worth of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card.
