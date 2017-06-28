St. Pete city leaders hold groundbreaking for new pier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After years of plan changes and heated discussions, St. Petersburg city officials finally got to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new pier.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the St. Petersburg waterfront.
The new $14 St. Petersburg Pier will be built in the “Pier District” and will replace the iconic inverted pyramid that was demolished in 2015. The new pier will feature an education center, a kayak launch, as well as a picnic area.
Back in April, the city approved tax increment funding for the new pier. The city also agreed to pay $75,000 for artist Janet Echelman to install her sculptures around the pier.
Learn more about the new St. Petersburg Pier here.
Artist renderings of new St. Petersburg pier
Artist renderings of new St. Petersburg pier x
