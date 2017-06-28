St. Pete city leaders hold groundbreaking for new pier

WFLA Web Staff Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After years of plan changes and heated discussions, St. Petersburg city officials finally got to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new pier.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the St. Petersburg waterfront.

The new $14 St. Petersburg Pier will be built in the “Pier District” and will replace the iconic inverted pyramid that was demolished in 2015. The new pier will feature an education center, a kayak launch, as well as a picnic area.

Back in April, the city approved tax increment funding for the new pier. The city also agreed to pay $75,000 for artist Janet Echelman to install her sculptures around the pier.

Learn more about the new St. Petersburg Pier here.

