South Dakota zoo welcomes baby snow monkey

SOUTH DAKOTA (WFLA) — A zoo in South Dakota has welcomed a new addition to its family.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls recently announced a baby snow monkey was born back last month. The baby boy, who does not have a name yet, was born to 9-year-old Isshi and 12-year-old Kosho on May 16.

He is the sixth snow monkey born at the zoo in the past four years. Only 14 zoos in the country have snow monkeys.

