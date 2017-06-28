Reward offered for ID of man who terrified woman in her home on camera

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A reward is being offered to help identify and find the burglar who terrified a woman in her St. Petersburg home last week.

The woman was out for a bike ride June 21 when the mystery man broke in and began casing her home on Paris Avenue South. He was caught on camera darting around her house. He even propped open a window so he could come back later.

She was also seen on surveillance walking to her front door after hearing him return. She is heard screaming over and over again as she comes face-to-face with him.

The surveillance video showed her walking around, following the burglar’s instructions. He tells her that he wants money, demanding cash, her cellphone and her keys.

He made her go back to her bedroom, and she knew she had to act fast. She told us that she ran to the window, ripped apart the curtains and blinds and opened the glass and let out a blood curdling scream. She can be heard in the video yelling, “Help me, help me!”

“I just want him to be caught,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding this case, who wishes to remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or crimestoppersofpinellas.org.