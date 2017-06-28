Reward offered after high-powered rifle fired at Plant City home, hitting man

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant City police are looking for the man who fired a high-powered rifle at a home on Laura Street.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
A 49-year-old man in the home was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Detectives said a silver Hyundai 4-door sedan or Sonata was seen leaving the area.
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
